Prince George's County 1 hour ago

‘Just here in the dark': Family demands answers after Bowie man dies in Bahamas

Trump administration 2 hours ago

DOJ dropping charge against accused top MS-13 leader arrested in Northern Virginia

Experience the Art of Pink in National Landing

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser
Washington DC 14 hours ago

‘Clock is ticking': DC still facing $1B budget cut

Immigration 9 hours ago

Lawyer for accused MS-13 leader asks court to delay gun charge dismissal

grocery shopping 11 hours ago

New market provides an oasis in a Maryland food desert

All Ears with JP Finlay 11 hours ago

‘Trench Talk' debut: All Ears with JP Finlay

James Toback
Crime and Courts 10 mins ago

Jury awards $1.68 billion to women in James Toback sexual abuse case

FILE – Ksenia Karelina, also known as Khavana sits in a glass cage in a court room in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.
Russia-Ukraine War 2 hours ago

LA ballerina imprisoned by Russia for treason has been freed, Rubio says

Pope Francis meets privately with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Catholic Church 2 hours ago

Pope Francis meets with King Charles and Queen Camilla during Vatican convalescence

Cherry Blossoms Apr 4

Obama photobombs family snapping pics with DC's cherry blossoms on Tidal Basin

The Blossom Kite Festival and the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade are two of the top events for cherry blossom season 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Cherry Blossoms Apr 1

Cherry Blossom Festival key dates: 13 top events

Washington DC Apr 2

Meet the first Cherry Blossom Challenge winner!

News4 I-Team 12 hours ago

Wheelchair accessible taxis are rare in Washington, D.C., advocates say

Trump administration Apr 8

Your job or your kid? Federal worker moms say return-to-office order forced them to choose

Immigration Apr 7

Deported ‘in error': How a Maryland dad ended up in an El Salvador prison

The Scene 11 hours ago

Wolfgang Puck demonstrates how to make crab cakes

D.C.’s Emancipation Day celebrations feature dancers and DJ Kool (right).
Washington DC 22 hours ago

DC to celebrate its Emancipation Day with parade, festival and fireworks

The Scene Apr 7

A behind-the-scenes look at nature documentary ‘The Americas'

Weather
weather 9 hours ago

National Weather Service no longer translating products for non-English speakers

Donald Trump
Donald Trump 10 hours ago

How Trump changed his mind on tariffs

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seal hangs on a wall before a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, not pictured, at the agency headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, July 6, 2018. The U.S. will return immigrant children under five who were separated from their parents after crossing the Mexican border by July 10 to comply with a court order, the Health and Human Services Secretary said Thursday.
Trump administration 12 hours ago

Inside the DHS task force scouring foreign students' social media

Donald Trump
Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Trump orders probes of two former officials who defied him

Donald Trump
Trump administration 11 hours ago

Experts, critics question Trump's social media posts before pausing tariffs

DC Fire and EMS Apr 1

DC firefighters used tech to find plane crash debris fast. Its funding is now under review

What’s left of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (left) and the Bay Bridge, which also faces risks.
News4 I-Team Mar 26

Bridge safety under scrutiny a year after Baltimore bridge collapse

News4 I-Team Mar 21

Black-owned government contracting firms fear gains will be lost amid Trump spending cuts

Immigration Mar 18

Inside ICE enforcement in Maryland: Agents target immigrants with prior convictions but no pending criminal charges

Trump administration Mar 13

Education secretary's stumble on Fox News concerns disability community

Storm Team4 2 hours ago

Morning weather, April 10

Consumer Reports 14 hours ago

Consumer Reports: The best vacuums for spring cleaning

Consumer Reports Apr 8

All the April deals to help upgrade your home on a budget

Trump administration Apr 7

Quick question: What to know about tariffs

Consumer Apr 6

DIY home improvement: What a Maryland ‘ContractHer' teaches women

In the Community

Herndon students win culinary challenge with nutritious creamy gnocchi soup

Volunteers paint inspirational messages on rocks for DC youth emergency shelter

DC nonprofit hosts ‘Craft for a Cause' to make costumes for kids

Entertainment News

Police opened fire on an armed woman after a hit-and-run suspect ran into her Eagle Rock home while trying to evade officers.

Wife of Weezer band member shot by police as officers searched LA neighborhood

How to vote for your favorite new Lay's potato chip flavor

Mom's rant about kids' play spaces opening at 10 a.m. is sparking a revolution

Realtor Lisa DuBois plays hide-and-seek during a video for a listing.

Realtor plays hide-and-seek, uses ASMR in viral listing videos

How to make the office feel more like home

4 things to do to sell your home fast

Sam Altman, left, and Elon Musk.

OpenAI says Musk has run ‘unlawful campaign of harassment' against company in lawsuit

Martin

Tech analyst responds to Trump wanting Apple to make iPhones in US: ‘I don't think that's a thing'

Anonymous teen blogger using smartphone

Kids under 16 will no longer be allowed to livestream on Instagram without parental consent

Boy Scouts Perry

Pete Hegseth senior adviser pushing for Pentagon to cut ties with Scouting America

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (C), Greenland's acting head of government Múte Bourup Egede (R) and newly elected head of government Jens-Frederik Nielsen (L) hold a press conference

Danish leader tells the US ‘you cannot annex another country' as she visits Greenland

The National Institutes of Health has canceled more than 270 grants

Trump administration axes more than $125M in LGBTQ health funding, upending research field

Messi

Lionel Messi's brace vs. LAFC sends Inter Miami to Champions Cup semifinals

Scottie Scheffler

How many golfers have won consecutive Masters Tournaments?

Masters leaderboard

How many golfers make the cut at the Masters?

