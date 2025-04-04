Skip to content
Prince George's County
1 hour ago
‘Just here in the dark': Family demands answers after Bowie man dies in Bahamas
Live: NBC4
Watch Now: News4 Streaming 24/7
LGBTQ
11 hours ago
Trans pilot falsely blamed in D.C. plane crash sues conservative influencer
News4 I-Team
12 hours ago
‘I call it the Yeti': The hunt for wheelchair accessible taxis in DC
Trump administration
10 mins ago
Live updates: EU puts retaliation on hold after pause announced for most countries
Trump administration
2 hours ago
DOJ dropping charge against accused top MS-13 leader arrested in Northern Virginia
Washington DC
14 hours ago
‘Clock is ticking': DC still facing $1B budget cut
Local
Immigration
9 hours ago
Lawyer for accused MS-13 leader asks court to delay gun charge dismissal
grocery shopping
11 hours ago
New market provides an oasis in a Maryland food desert
All Ears with JP Finlay
11 hours ago
‘Trench Talk' debut: All Ears with JP Finlay
Trump administration
2 hours ago
DOJ dropping charge against accused top MS-13 leader arrested in Northern Virginia
Washington DC
14 hours ago
‘Clock is ticking': DC still facing $1B budget cut
U.S. & World
Crime and Courts
10 mins ago
Jury awards $1.68 billion to women in James Toback sexual abuse case
Russia-Ukraine War
2 hours ago
LA ballerina imprisoned by Russia for treason has been freed, Rubio says
Catholic Church
2 hours ago
Pope Francis meets with King Charles and Queen Camilla during Vatican convalescence
Cherry Blossoms in DC
Cherry Blossoms
Apr 4
Obama photobombs family snapping pics with DC's cherry blossoms on Tidal Basin
Cherry Blossoms
Apr 1
Cherry Blossom Festival key dates: 13 top events
Washington DC
Apr 2
Meet the first Cherry Blossom Challenge winner!
News4 I-Team Investigations
News4 I-Team
12 hours ago
Wheelchair accessible taxis are rare in Washington, D.C., advocates say
Trump administration
Apr 8
Your job or your kid? Federal worker moms say return-to-office order forced them to choose
Immigration
Apr 7
Deported ‘in error': How a Maryland dad ended up in an El Salvador prison
The Scene
The Scene
11 hours ago
Wolfgang Puck demonstrates how to make crab cakes
Washington DC
22 hours ago
DC to celebrate its Emancipation Day with parade, festival and fireworks
The Scene
Apr 7
A behind-the-scenes look at nature documentary ‘The Americas'
Politics
weather
9 hours ago
National Weather Service no longer translating products for non-English speakers
Donald Trump
10 hours ago
How Trump changed his mind on tariffs
Trump administration
12 hours ago
Inside the DHS task force scouring foreign students' social media
Donald Trump
12 hours ago
Trump orders probes of two former officials who defied him
Trump administration
11 hours ago
Experts, critics question Trump's social media posts before pausing tariffs
News4 I-Team
DC Fire and EMS
Apr 1
DC firefighters used tech to find plane crash debris fast. Its funding is now under review
News4 I-Team
Mar 26
Bridge safety under scrutiny a year after Baltimore bridge collapse
News4 I-Team
Mar 21
Black-owned government contracting firms fear gains will be lost amid Trump spending cuts
Immigration
Mar 18
Inside ICE enforcement in Maryland: Agents target immigrants with prior convictions but no pending criminal charges
Trump administration
Mar 13
Education secretary's stumble on Fox News concerns disability community
Storm Team4
Storm Team4
2 hours ago
Morning weather, April 10
Consumer
Consumer Reports
14 hours ago
Consumer Reports: The best vacuums for spring cleaning
Consumer Reports
Apr 8
All the April deals to help upgrade your home on a budget
Trump administration
Apr 7
Quick question: What to know about tariffs
Consumer
Apr 6
DIY home improvement: What a Maryland ‘ContractHer' teaches women
News
In the Community
Herndon students win culinary challenge with nutritious creamy gnocchi soup
Watch
•
Apr 4
Volunteers paint inspirational messages on rocks for DC youth emergency shelter
Watch
•
Apr 3
DC nonprofit hosts ‘Craft for a Cause' to make costumes for kids
Watch
•
Apr 2
Entertainment News
Wife of Weezer band member shot by police as officers searched LA neighborhood
Watch
•
1 hour ago
How to vote for your favorite new Lay's potato chip flavor
14 hours ago
Mom's rant about kids' play spaces opening at 10 a.m. is sparking a revolution
16 hours ago
4 Your Home
Realtor plays hide-and-seek, uses ASMR in viral listing videos
Watch
•
Mar 25
How to make the office feel more like home
Watch
•
Mar 7
4 things to do to sell your home fast
Watch
•
Feb 28
Tech
OpenAI says Musk has run ‘unlawful campaign of harassment' against company in lawsuit
2 hours ago
Tech analyst responds to Trump wanting Apple to make iPhones in US: ‘I don't think that's a thing'
Apr 9
Kids under 16 will no longer be allowed to livestream on Instagram without parental consent
Watch
•
Apr 8
Politics
Pete Hegseth senior adviser pushing for Pentagon to cut ties with Scouting America
20 hours ago
Danish leader tells the US ‘you cannot annex another country' as she visits Greenland
Watch
•
Apr 4
Trump administration axes more than $125M in LGBTQ health funding, upending research field
Apr 3
Sports
Lionel Messi's brace vs. LAFC sends Inter Miami to Champions Cup semifinals
Watch
•
2 hours ago
How many golfers have won consecutive Masters Tournaments?
Watch
•
14 hours ago
How many golfers make the cut at the Masters?
Watch
•
14 hours ago
